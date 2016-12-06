From-the-ashes Chorley pub gets a fine new look

A popular Chorley pub which rose from the ashes is proving to be a big hit with customers after undergoing a £100,000 refurbishment.

The Dressers Arms, Wheelton, was rebuilt within one year after it was damaged by fire in 2014.

It has now undergone a further renovation after being bought by hospitality boss Jack Catterall, who also owns the adjoining Little Hong Kong restaurant.

Jack, 30, pictured centre, acquired the pub from former landlord Steve Turner back in July and the pub closed again at the beginning of September so it could receive its latest facelift.

Jack, who lives in Chorley, said: “This is a great building and I wanted to put my own stamp on it. We’ve opened the place up to create a bit more space. We’ve also modernised the décor but we’ve also kept the character and charm of the property.

“The bar has doubled in size and we’ve improved the bathrooms too. Our customers say they really like what we’ve done and the pub has been busy since we reopened last month.”

Jack was advised on the purchase of the Dressers Arms by David Filmer and Owen McKenna from commercial law firm Harrison Drury.

Jack has run the Little Hong Kong for four years but had to temporarily close his own business after the fire that gutted the Dressers Arms in April 2014 also partially destroyed his own property.

Both businesses were back up and running within a year after the properties were rebuilt.