Expanding accountancy group offers advice on how to grow business

A rapidly expanding accountancy group has launched its own consultancy service to help clients grow their businesses.

RfM+more, hailed as a huge success story after building a network of seven branches in Lancashire and Cumbria and a partnership in the City of London in under two years, is offering owners and managers the expertise to follow suit and take their firm to the next level.

The RfM Business Growth Service has been designed so clients can tap into a vast range of specialist skills to set their own business on the road to prosperity.

Director Tony Backhouse said: “Many clients want to grow their business and need external help in overcoming the issues they face.

“But often this help is not readily to hand or affordable.

“Often business owners and managers have some understanding of what is needed but, with all of the pressures they face, they are unable to make the changes needed, or some simply lack the skills required.

“As a result growth can become too difficult, it can have a number of false starts, or it simply takes too long – with wasted opportunities, costs and management attention.

“At RfM we are in a great position to help clients grow as we understand the stage their business is at, their financial needs and we can offer support in a timely fashion.”

RfM is the North West’s fast-growing accountancy group.

It was only launched in January last year by the merger of two established companies with branches in Leyland, Barrow-in-Furness and Ulverston.

In 18 months it has set up offices in Lancaster, Morecambe, the Fylde Coast and Windermere.

And most recently the group has linked up with a leading international tax adviser based in London to offer clients access to some of the top professionals in The City and beyond.

“The Business Growth Service is available to any business looking to grow – you don’t need to be an existing client of RfM,” explained Tony.

“We can help businesses improve their competitiveness and create new jobs in the local economy.

“We can assist with business improvement planning, improving business efficiency and driving innovation and technology-led change.

“Initially RfM consultants will assist in producing growth action plans to set-out a new business model blueprint, an implementation roadmap, a high-level business case and available developmental funding​

“Our service aims to deliver expert resources to accelerate the creation of business growth plans, identifying growth opportunities, business changes and costs needed to support growth, with access to matched funding routes to help create that growth.

“RfM can also provide support in the later phases of the plan, helping businesses achieve their desired future business model.”