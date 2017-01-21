City firm a leading light in league table

Lancashire based PFP Energy has been named second in the annual customer satisfaction survey by Which?

Since its launch two years ago, the Preston firm has grown to 40,000 customers, largely by word of mouth and recommendation. Citizen’s Advice Bureau also named PFP Energy the number one energy supplier for customer service.

The 2017 Which? energy supplier satisfaction survey asked almost 9,000 people to rate their energy provider on customer service and the way they deal with complaints, value for money, accuracy and clarity of bills and whether they feel the energy company helps them to save money.

Smaller energy firms generally scored higher on key areas such as value for money and customer service, while the Big Six continue to languish in the bottom half of the table.

Managing director of PFP Energy, Adrian Leaker said: “We work very hard to make sure our customers get a great deal, and when they join us, we look after them.

On the rare occasions we get things wrong, we deal with any complaints efficiently and effectively. We’ve been recognised by Money Saving Expert, Citizen’s Advice and now Which?, so our hard work is paying off.”

He added: “We have ambitious plans for growth this year and this latest poll shows we are the one to watch.

As a small company we monitor the market and can pass on wholesale price changes to our customers quickly, making sure they can be confident in getting a fair deal.”

In September and October 2016, Which? surveyed 8,917 members of the general public on what they thought of their energy company and asked them to rate its customer service and complaints handling, value for money, accuracy and clarity of bills and how their supplier helps them save energy.