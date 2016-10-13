Brexit blows up a storm in a Pot Noodle

Brexit is the Marmite of politics - you either love it or you loathe it.

But if you shop with Tesco online, Britain’s proposed departure from the European Union has now sparked a storm in a Pot Noodle.

Dozens of famous brands are no longer available to online shoppers because of a row between the UK’s largest supermarket chain and the country’s biggest food and grocery manufacturer Unilever.

Products from soap powder to sandwich spreads have been removed by Tesco from its website amid claims Unilever is trying to pass on a 10 per cent increase caused by Britain’s referendum decision to leave Europe.

With the pound having dropped 16 per cent since the UK voted for Brexit, Tesco is refusing to accept a price hike caused, say Unilever, by increased costs for imported products which are priced in euros and dollars.

Online customers are already affected. And there is a warning that certain brands could soon start to disappear from the supermarket shelves if the bust-up goes on for long.

So if you are a Tesco regular you could be facing a bleak future without Marmite on your breakfast toast, a Pot Noodle for your lunch, Colman’s Mustard with your dinner and Vienetta for pud.

You may have to go without your favourite PG Tips brew, forego that Radox bath at the end of a hard day, forget splashing Brut all over - and goodness knows what will happen on washday without Persil, Comfort and Surf.

Here we list some of the well-known names dropped by Tesco.

FOOD: Bertolli, Flora, Hellmann’s, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Carte D’Or, Cornetto, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, Bertolli, Maille, Marmite, Solero, Stork, Vienetta, Wall’s, Bovril, Colman’s, Elmlea, Pot Noodle.

DRINK: Lipton, Lyons, PG Tips.

COSMETICS: Dove, Lynx, Sure, Brut, Tresemme, Timotei, VO5, Vaseline, Pond’s, Impulse, Radox, Simple, St Ives.

HOUSEHOLD: Comfort, Domestos, Persil, Surf, Cif.