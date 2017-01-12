Alice takes reins for awards bid

Leyland horse care expert Alice Middleton has been named as one of the UK’s star employees in the equine industry – and could be crowned later this month with the national title.

For Alice, 23, has just been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Employee of the Year awards organised by the British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA).

More than 200,000 people working in the UK horse industry were eligible to compete for the honour.

Alice is based at the head offices of Supplement Solutions in the village of Great Eccleston near Blackpool.

She joined the firm two-and-a-half years ago and works in a senior marketing role as well as providing advice to horse owners on keeping their animals healthy. Educated at Wellfield High School in Leyland, she went on to read business and information management at Sheffield University.

A keen horse rider from an early age, she has taken part in various activities with a riding club, and is currently the owner of Emma, an 18-year-old Thoroughbred.

Alice was nominated for the Employee of the Year title by Hannah Wild who started the internet-based business Supplement Solutions eleven years ago, and who is herself a keen rider and teacher.

Hannah was able to show that Alice was achieving excellence in all the award criteria, including a detailed knowledge of the firm’s 5000 products, and an ability to provide professional advice.

The BETA awards, which ,attract more than 4,000 nominations - will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on 22 January at the National Motorcycle Museum in Birmingham.

Supplement Solutions has three times taken the top spot in the mail order/internet category of BETA’s competition.