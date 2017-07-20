Business as usual for Lancastrians as county hit by floods

Roads were flooded, shops closed and electricity supplies disrupted as Lancashire was hit by flash floods that brought chaos across the county last night.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue received 36 flood-related calls in a three-hour period as downpours fell during the dramatic storm.

This dramatic picture of the storm across Lancaster was captured by Jade Fox.

And firefighters attended nine incidents of flooded properties where crews either pumped water out of a house or isolated electrics.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "We will only respond to incidents where there are lives at risk and other flooding related calls such as blocked roads were passed over to the local authorities.

"No rescues were made by firefighters and we are not aware of any injuries as a result of the flooding."

Crews in Blackpool helped to save a vulnerable woman's home in Walkers Hill Marton, at around 7pm after flood water poured into her property.

Local residents had already pitched in to help the woman by removing water using buckets but crews stepped in using a light portable pump to remove more.

Staff at The Village Nursery in Lytham Road, South Shore, dialled 999 at 5.40pm when water started pouring in through the ceiling, leaving the lights 'flickering', a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.

"We have had some flooding inside the nursery which seems to have come from the roof," the nursery said on Facebook.

"The carpets and furniture are wet through.

"We are trying to contact all our parents to let them know we will be closed tomorrow [Thursday] to assess the damage.

"Please contact us on Friday morning and we should have a better idea of when we can open again."

Two minutes later, firefighters were also called to Grunty's Day Care Nursery at Newton Hall in Staining Road, Staining, when water began pouring in the roof, affecting three floors, the LFRS spokesman added.

A crew from Bispham was called to Sevenoaks Drive, Bispham, at the request of police when rain began trickling down an OAP's ceiling light at 5.54pm, while Fleetwood Firefighters spent an hour at the small industrial estate in Dorset Avenue, Cleveleys, pumping water away from businesses.

Firefighters in Lancaster also helped isolate electricity to a home in Sibsey Street after residents reported electricity sparking in their home at around 7pm.

Electricity was cut to the street for a short time while Electricity North West made the supply safe.

A block of flats in Lancaster was badly affected after rain water poured through the roof of three-storey City View on Siding Close, say fire services.

Electricity supplies to the building had to be made safe after ceilings on the top floor of the building were found to be bulging and water poured down the walls to the ground floor.

Sainsbury's in Redbank Road in Bispham closed due to the floods and shoppers had a soggy experience in the Tesco on Clifton Retail Park and the Asda in Fleetwood after water flooded the shops.

But footage has emerged of Lancastrians battling the elements as they struggled to continue to go about their business as usual.

A video of a "hero" pizza delivery man battling flood water as he carried on with his route along Ryelands Road in Lancaster.

The driver later confirmed that his bike was still working fine and said that he wasn't going to let "a little rain" stop him.

The heavy rain came after forecasters issued severe weather warnings as storm clouds travelled north through Lancashire and into Cumbria during early evening.

It caused hazardous driving conditions for many commuters, with readers sending in images of cars becoming water-logged, streets being swamped, and gardens getting overran by rain.