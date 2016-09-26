Building on the reputation of Dames on the Run

Builders working on a new facility at Derian House Children’s Hospice swapped their hard hats for high heels to help promote the charity’s Dames On The Run fund-raiser.

Eric Wright Group staff and contractors downed tools to slip off their steel-toecapped boots and model a variety of high heels to encourage other men to get in touch with their inner Pantomime Dame and sign up for the 5k run (or walk) on Sunday, October 9, in Astley Park, Chorley.

Site manager John Watt said: “If we are brave enough, then so are you!

“It’s a great chance to have a laugh with your mates and raise money to support the great work they do here at Derian House.

“Working on the new-build at the site for these past few months have made us all realise what an important job they do here and just how much they care.”

Last year’s inaugural men-only Dames On The Run proved to be a huge hit with runners and spectators alike and prompted calls for an Act II in 2016.

Head of fund-raising, Susie Poppitt said: “We realise the crucial role that men play in the family life of many of the children and young people who visit us here at Derian House.

“They are the glue that holds the family together on many occasions, often in the background, Derian’s unsung heroes.

“We’re calling on all dads, grandads, brothers, uncles and nephews to hunt out a frock, perhaps don a wig and, if they want, go for full make-up and sign up to join us at Dames On The Run 2016. And, if you need moral support, why not enlist your workmates, friends and neighbours, too?”

Ready to sign up now? Or, ladies, do you think the man in your life would be an ideal candidate for Dames On The Run? Call the fund-raising team on 01257 271 271, visit http://www.derianhouse.co.uk or http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dames-on-the-run-tickets-26819206970

Early bird entry is £10. Standard entry is £15. The event starts at 10.30am.

All money raised will help provide crucial care and support for children with terminal or life limiting illnesses and their families throughout the North West.

For a previous story about the launch click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/the-dames-are-back-on-the-run-1-8113696