Bowie fans’ tribute to a pop legend

Bowie fans turned out in style for a special tribute night to the pop legend who would have been 70 on Sunday

The Prince of Wales pub at Cowling Brow, Chorley, staged the Glam Rock party on Saturday night.

Nichole Carr, Rach Dean, Laura Jones, Lucy Lowton, Katie Somerfield and Beth Lowton

Patygoers donned 70s-style fancy dress and let their hair down for evening and enjoyed the entertainment, which included a Bowie tribute artist Graham Bowie.

Prince of Wales licensee Alan Smith, who has been at the pub for two years, said: “It went really well. It was a really, really good night. It was busy, packed and there were a lot of people in fancy dress.

“People came in sparkly garments, with paint and glitter, in 70s frocks in garish colours – the whole stuff they used to do in the 70s.”

Alan said the event was the idea of pub customers Laura Jones and Beth Lowton.

Lucy and Beth Lowton enjoy themselves at the Prince of Wales at Cowling

“They’re regulars and are really into Bowie. They asked me to put it on and I found this artist on Google and it ended up a really good night.

“There were spot prizes for fancy dress. The guy in the silver suit was the star of the show and to dress like that, he had a lot of bottle.”

He has now decided to make it an anual event.

The pub said a big thank you on its Facebook page to everyone who turned up.

Sarah and Craig Riley have a drink to toast Bowie

It said: “Big thanks to everyone who came last night! Including the people who joined in the fancy dress you looked brilliant! ”

Meanwhile, thousands of Bowie fans gathered in Brixton, London – where the influential superstar was born – for a charity concert on Sunday.

Stars including Simon Le Bon, Tony Hadley and La Roux were among the performers. Bowie musicians, keyboardist Mike Garson and guitarist Earl Slick also took part.

Actor Gary Oldman, a close friend of Bowie, sang the first song. The three-hour show included performances of hits such as Let’s Dance and Changes.

Bowie fans Elaine Clitheroe and Penny Pennington

Bowie died in New York on January 10, 2016, after an 18-month battle with cancer.

Pictures by JOSH VOSPER

Graham Bullen gets the pub rocking