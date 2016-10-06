Bonfire spectacular called off

One of Preston’s largest bonfire and fireworks displays has been cancelled.

Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club made the decision to call off its big annual fundraiser because of construction work on its new artificial pitch.

The event, which attracts thousands to the club’s Lightfoot Green ground every year, was scheduled to be held on November 5.

But work on the new £750,000 playing surface is still expected to be ongoing and club officials say they have no option but to cancel because of concerns for the public.

A statement issued by the club said: “Due to the construction of the new artifical grass pitch at Preston Grasshoppers, unfortunately the club will not be able to hold it’s annual bonfire night and fireworks display on November 5th.

“The primary concern in organising the event is the safety of the public visiting the club. And, having reviewed progress on construction, the club has decided that the surrounds to the pitch will not be ready to accomodate visitors. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The site used for the annual bonfire is adjacent to the first team pitch at Hoppers, with thousands of visitors standing around the arena to watch the spectacular firework display.