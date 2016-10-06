Blaze drama in resort

Part of a busy Blackpool street was cordoned off tonight after a blaze in an industrial unit.

Six fire appliances and police were sent to Cocker Street after the alarm was raised.

Firefighters were tackling the blaze and were still at the scene tonight maing sure it had been fully extinguished.

Local residents reported that their electricity supplies had been turned off.

Police said the alarm was raised at around 5pm.

Officers helped to cordon off the area.

There were no injuries and no nearby residents had to be evacuated from the busy residential area.

Bev Martin said on Facebook: “It’s at the back of our house. All electric has been turned off in our street too.”

Jason Redshaw said on Facebook: “We will have lost all our stuff from the boutique - but too early to tell.”

Another said: “Live nearby and estimated four hours to make safe.”