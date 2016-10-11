Best friends reach for the sky in memory of Katie

TWO dare devils braved a once in a lifetime challenge in memory of their fun loving best friend in a bid to raise vital funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust

Hanna Leeson and Rebecca McGrath have embarked on an epic sky dive in honour of Katie Buckley, from Catterall, who lost her five year battle with leukaemia in May this year aged just 22.

Rebecca McGrath and Hanna Leeson from Garstang The pair took part in a charity skydive in memory of Katie Buckley raising funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust

The pair, from Garstang, who had been friends with Katie since meeting at Garstang High School, had the ‘best experience ever’ after jumping from 15,000 ft in a charity challenge Katie ‘would be proud of’

To date their fundraising effort has pulled in more than £1,000. The money will be donated to the trust, who were a great support to Katie during her treatment.

Rebecca, 22, said: “We decided on the idea of doing a skydive to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust as we knew Katie was adamant on living life to the full.

“Not only would she be laughing her head off at the thought of myself and Hanna throwing ourselves out of a plane, we felt it a fitting tribute to someone who only every wanted to life live to its full potential.

“If there’s one thing that Katie has taught me, it is to always pursue every opportunity in life and never give up.

“She has had a massive impact on my life and will continue to do so in everything that I do.”

Hanna, also 22, added: “I remember having conversations with her about going to college and university, knowing that she just wanted to be normal and have the same opportunities that us guys had.

“I feel she’d be proud of us for supporting a charity that directly helped her during her time and I know she’d be making jokes and laughing at our petrified faces, saying something a long the lines of ‘rather you, than me’ and chuckling away in that inexhaustible laugh we’ll forever remember her for.

The girls supported by their family and friends took part in the jump at the Black Knights Parachute Centre in Cockerham.

They added their special thanks to Bartion Grange Centre and the team at Auction Eats at the brockholes Auction Mart for their donations.

To support the Skydive4Katie visit www.justgiving.co.uk/Skydive4Katie or sponsor via text by texting KBRH50 to 70070 with the amount you wish to donate

or via the collection pot at Market Place News, Garstang.