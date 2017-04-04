An army of cooks have a Bake Off

Army chefs who hosted a tented Bake Off style event for catering students in Lancashire have donated the meals to a homeless charity.

Students competed against each other at Fulwood Barracks, in Preston, where they were shown some of the skills and outdoor cooking techniques used by British Army caterers all over the world.

Army chefs hosting a tented Bake Off style event, at Fulwood Barracks

Afterwards, the freshly prepared pasta bakes and fruit crumble were presented to homeless charities, including The Foxton Centre, in Preston.

Warrant Officer Class 1 Mark Murphy, of 167 Catering Support Regiment, said: “Each team had to produce a main meal and a sweet for 10 people. These students are used to working in a kitchen but for us, as soldiers, it is not always possible. We are teaching them how we improvise; if while on operations our supply chains are cut, we can still cook using any material at hand – in this case an oven built into the ground.”

Army chefs hosting a tented Bake Off style event, at Fulwood Barracks

Army chefs hosting a tented Bake Off style event, at Fulwood Barracks