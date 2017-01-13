“An amazing experience and I wouldn’t change it for the world!”

That’s children’s nursing student 21-year-old Rebecca Cowell’s delighted take on her four weeks looking after youngsters at Mount Meru Hospital in Arusha, Tanzania. The Edge Hill University student from Longridge also visited orphanages in the area, taking food, clothes, playing with children “and giving them lots of cuddles”.

Working at the hospital with its limited resources was an eye-opener. “Everyone is so thankful for the little things that you do,” said Rebecca. “It has made me appreciate how amazing the healthcare we have over here is.” She also enjoyed a camping safari, seeing hot springs, a waterfall and the Tanazanian sights.

Her October coffee morning at St Paul’s Church raised £1,500 for her self-funded trip, and she adds: “I cannot thank everyone enough for all their support, it’s just starting to sink in what I have been able to experience.”