Amazing Grace set to perform in London

Young Manx singer Grace Lee, who was born a complex congenital heart and lung disease, is set to perform at the Dorchester Hotel in London tonight (Wednesday).

The 11-year-old will perform to help raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Charity, for whom she is a young ambassador.

Grace was born with a congenital heart disease and lung disease and has undergone several operations, including multiple open heart surgeries, at the hospital in Liverpool.

Over the years she has raised more than £2 million for the hospital by performing at events including singing at Liverpool One and at various star-studded charity balls.

She has also sung on a charity CD and performed with the cast of hit West End musical Matilda.

Grace’s mum Kara said: ‘It’s amazing that Grace can give something back to help other children just like her. It’s her thank you for saving her life and continuing to do so! Also, the extra bonus is that Grace absolutely loves performing so it’s all fun for her.’

The young singer started secondary school at King William’s College last month. Kara said she can’t believe her daughter is now in high school and is doing so well.

‘This really is something dreams are made of, we never thought we would get this far. Grace is absolutely thriving at King William’s College. King William’s College have been incredible with Grace, we cannot thank the school enough.

‘More thanks also to Kewaigue Primary School, Alder Hey, Noble’s Hospital and Rebecca House.’

Grace is also set to perform at the Rotary Top Talent Concert at the Gaiety Theatre on November 26.

The concert, which includes acts such as Paul Costain, Ny Fennee and the Young Magicians of Mann, will raise money for Rebecca House and Pahar Trust Nepal.

Tickets are £12.50 or £8 for under 16s.

Tickets are available from the Villa Gaiety Box Office by calling 600555 or visiting www.villagaiety.com. They can also be purchased from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal by calling 686801.