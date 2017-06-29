A perfect match

Teacher Katherine Clare and accounts manager David Hitchen were married on June 3 at St Teresa’s RC Church in Penwortham.



The couple, who were introduced at a house warming party, were surround by their family and friends for the service conducted by Fr Philip

Inch.

Having met and fallen in love, David proposed at Christmas 2015 and they set the date an started planning their big day.

Helped by bright sunshine, the bride’s father Bob Clare said the wedding was perfect in every respect.

Mr Clare, who writes the Lancashire Post’s Weekend Walks column each Saturday, said: “The best and happiest walk of my life was today when I walked my beautiful daughter Katherine down the aisle in a church packed with our family and friends to marry her sweetheart and darling David.”

Following the ceremony, the couple and their guests celebrated at the Best Western Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Centre.

Best man was James Walsh and maid of honour was Suzanne Walsh.

The bridesmaids were Emma Baines, Gemma Wilkinson, Alexandra Holme, Laura Dunning and Jessica Hitchen.

Rachel Ramshed provided the cake and the flowers were arranged by Catherine Baines.

The bride discovered her beautiful dress at Cloud 9 in Liverpool and the suits were by Next.

Katherine, whose mum is Eileen Clare, and David, the son of Fred and Ann Hitchen, are both from Penwortham.

The couple will honeymoon in Florida next year.