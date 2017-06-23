A night of legends in Whittle-le-Woods helps to boost funds for St Catherine’s Hospice

Music legends Elvis Presley and John Lennon were brought to life for one night only as part of a lavish fund-raiser for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Gary Gibson performed as his two favourite singers at St Chad’s Parish Centre, Whittle-le-Woods, while special guests Scottish football player Colin Hendry and TV chef Dean Edwards entertained with an informative and amusing question and answer session.

Dean Edwards, Colin Hendry, Gary Gibson aka John Lennon at a Beatles tribute night for St Catherine's Hospice

The event was organised by Tony Cartwright, with tickets sold going towards supporting patients with terminal illnesses at the Lostock Hall site.

Tony, 56, of Chorley, says: “I have organised similar fund-raising nights for the last 25 years and they are always great fun, but I think this was the best one we have had.

“Gary, who is from Penwortham, is one of the best acts around.

“He has been on stage with the likes of Tom Jones, Elton John and Rick Parfitt and he performs around the world, so we were very lucky to get him to perform at our charity night.

Tony and Steph Cartwright enjoy the St Catherine's Hospice charity night with a footballer

“He spent his first act as Elvis Presley and the second half he was John Lennon.

“He was tremendous. The atmosphere was amazing.”

Colin Hendry and Dean Edwards also proved to be popular as they mingled with guests.

Dean, who is the chef on ITV’s Lorraine, admitted he was partial to Lancashire hot pot and helped himself to two servings.

Dean Edwards enjoys some hot pot at the St Catherine's Hospice fund-raiser

Tony adds: “Colin and Dean answered questions about their career and it all went very well.

“They were talking to people and were very friendly.

“There was also a hot pot supper, a raffle and count the pounds in a whiskey bottle.”

The event was linked to a recent charity football match between Hollyoaks stars and former footballing legends, which altogether, raised £1.072.

Dean Edwards and Colin Hendry have a fit of giggles at a charity night in aid of St Catherine's Hospice

Tony began fund-raising after his son, now 30, needed special care when he was born.

He explains: “Christopher had convulsions in hospital but there was not the right equipment.

“I realised how important it was to support hospitals so I did a charity event. It went from there as people asked me to organise more events.

“Five years ago, my sister, Tracy Brown, died at the age of 45.

“She was at a hospice in Somerset and she wanted me to fund-raise for there and also St Catherine’s Hospice.

“She was very close to my daughter, Steph, who helped organise this event.”