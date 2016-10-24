A combined charity challenge for workers at Preston electrical firm

Two directors have thrown down the gauntlet for every member of their team to undertake a challenge to raise money for their nominated charity for this year, St Catherine’s Hospice.

Andrew Livesey, managing director of Preston-based Lantei Compliance Service and his colleague, sales director are raising the bar high by taking part in a 10-day trip hiking up Mount Kilimanjaro next summer.

Andrew, 30, said: “We are both excited but nervous to take on this challenging hike. Knowing that we are climbing up the tallest mountain in Africa for an excellent charity will give us the motivation to complete the hike and inspire our team to do what they can.

“We are hoping to raise £10,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice via our Just Giving campaign."

St Catherine’s Hospice gain £1.3m of funding from the NHS, they require £3.7m a year from fund-raising activities. This funding will keep the charity open and provide care for Preston, Chorley, Longridge and South Ribble communities.

Lynne Whittaker, senior fund-raiser at St Catherine’s, said: “We are pleased to have been chosen as Lantei’s nominated charity and look forward to working together on some exciting fundraising activities. The Management team taking on a challenge like this to inspire their staff is a demonstration of their commitment and we can’t wait to see the results”.

Last year the team raised more than £10,000 for Baby Beats’ Little Ted’s Room charity for improvements to maternity facilities at Royal Preston Hospital.

For progress on electrical firm Lantei’s fund-raising and charity partnerships, visit www.lantei.co.uk.

To make a donation to support the duo visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lantei.

For a story on Lantei's previous fund-raising click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/work-starts-to-sound-proof-maternity-rooms-1-7567113