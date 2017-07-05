8th Penwortham St Teresa’s Scout Group are the best in the North West

Members of 8th Penwortham St Teresa’s Scout Group are celebrating after winning the Lord Derby North West Scouting Competition.

The youngsters competed against scouts from Cumbria, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Cheshire, at the event at Tatton Park, Cheshire.

They had to demonstrate their overall scout skills on eight different bases.

Each base had a different challenge covering different aspects of the Chief Scouts Gold Award.

They were representing West Lancashire in the Lord Derby as earlier in the year they had won the equivalent regional competition – the Acorn Challenge.

Entry into the Acorn Challenge was achieved by coming second in the South Ribble Competition – Dragonquest.

John Topping, Group Scout Leader for 8th Penwortham St Teresa’s, said: “In winning the competition, the scouts demonstrated that they have the best scout skills in the whole of the North West.

“Four of the scouts are pupils of All-Hallows Catholic High School and two are pupils at St Teresa’s Primary School in Penwortham.

“All the scouts joined us at the age of six when they joined beavers - the youngest section in scouts.

“During their time they have had the opportunity to take part in many different outdoor adventures including camping, sailing, kayaking, archery and climbing but this is probably their proudest achievement.

“This is the first time since 1987 that a team from South Ribble has won the competition, when in fact it was also won by 8th Penwortham.”

The scouts pictured are: Daniel Cunningham, Harry Sale, Milly Corbishley, William Gaughan, Will Cooper and Eleanor Gaughan.