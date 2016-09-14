64 of Wyre’s food outlets fail to make the grade

Two Wyre food venues have been blasted by inspectors after scoring the lowest possible rating for hygiene.

For star ratings in Wyre use the links below:-

One star ratings in Wyre

Two star ratings in Wyre

Three star rating in Wyre

Four star ratings in Wyre

Five star ratings in Wyre

Wyre Council inspectors have told the pair to make improvements or face action after they were given zero in rankings highlighted by the Food Standards Agency.

Owners at the Regal Hotel in Victoria Street West, Cleveleys, said they were disputing the zero rating but had since carried out work to improve conditions and were confident of making the grade next time.

Dom’s Italian in Market Place, Poulton, also received a zero score, with inspectors highlighting the urgent need for the management of food safety – paperwork – to be improved, while they were satisfied at the hygienic handling of food.

The figures from the Food Standards Agency website show that out of 812 food outlets rated, 115 were rated as less than satisfactory with a zero, one or two stars.

A total of 28 were said to be one star while 34 had two.

In the three star category, which means they have satisfactory levels of hygiene, 85 premises were listed.

There were 168 restaurants, cafes, canteens and takeaways got the four star rating while 495 made the grade in the highest rating of five.

Ashley Revell from the Regal Hotel, Cleveleys said there had been an error with their hygiene rating and it should have been listed as a one instead of zero from the inspection which took place in December last year.

He said: “Although this is not a high score, it is not a zero and we have worked hard to implement all the requirements laid out in the inspection and refurbished the kitchen.”

One of the many five-star rated establishments was the Granada Fish Bar in Fleetwood.

Owner Steve Lynton said: “We also have the five star Fish and Chip Quality Award and the inspections for that are much tougher than the Wyre inspectors’

“As a food business it is very important to have to five star food rating, it gives customers confidence especially when they have children.

“It is not only about procedures, keeping things spotless, checking the dates on food and monitoring temperatures of fridges etc, it is about keeping up with the paperwork and I think a lot of businesses fall foul of that.

“We display our five stars proudly in the window but it is amazing how many who get below three seem to have their sticker disappear. People should check the hygiene rating websites at Wyre council.

“Generally speaking we are for the ratings, any well run business would welcome the inspections.”

Dave Sponder, from Poulton Town FC whose clubhouse now boasts a five-star rating after previously being a zero, said: “The problem last year was with our paperwork which was not up to date.

“The inspector came two years ago and said everything was fine but could not give us any stars because the paperwork had not been done.

“We were supposed to have been inspected again last year but they did not come.

“We are having a new extension built on the clubhouse now which has cost £35,000 with new ladies gents and disabled toilets and a separate entrance for the teams separate from the social side, which also helped to make things better.”

A spokesman for Wyre Council said : “Wyre Borough Council works closely with food premises to help them improve food hygiene standards and give members of the public confidence in choosing where they can eat safely.

“Inspections are carried out at intervals of between six months and three years, and we encourage all businesses to strive for a rating of three or above.

“As of July this year, 493 premises out of a total of 914 across Wyre have achieved a food hygiene rating of five, which is a great achievement.

Members of the public can check ratings of eating establishments in Wyre on the council’s website.