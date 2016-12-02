YOUR WEDDING: Niall Hall and Amy Ford

High school eventually brought Niall Hall and Amy Ford together, leading to a beautiful wedding in Preston.

The couple had both attended All Hallows School in Penwortham, although they didn’t know each other then.

Niall Hall and Amy Ford

It was when Niall returned to his old school as an IT technician and Amy secured a teaching position that they finally met and fell in love.

The couple tied the knot on August 12 at St Oswald’s Church in Longton before a reception at The Villa, Wrea Green.

Amy, 26, who is now head of Year Seven at the school, said: “We started talking when I returned to school as a teacher and we eventually got together.

“Niall proposed to me on a beach in Turkey in 2014.”

Niall Hall and Amy Ford

The couple planned a Gatsby-style 1920s themed wedding.

“The fact that it was a Gatsby themed day really made it stand out,” said Amy.

“We had a giant football outside and got some great pictures of me and the groomsmen playing football.”

Niall’s best man was his cousin Ben Higham and Amy’s bridesmaids were Cindy Prescott, Suzanne Walsh, Kara Wilcock and Niamh Hall

Niall Hall and Amy Ford

“The speeches were amazing,” said Amy.

“Ben, the best man, included photoshopped images of the groom in various nerdy films as Niall and Ben are both huge nerds when it comes to Star Wars.”

“We also had All Hallows choir consisting of both staff and pupils and they were unbelievable!”

Niall, 26, said: “It was the best day of my life from start to finish and couldn’t pick a single fault with anything.

Amy added: “Everything about it was perfect and it was amazing to have all the people we love in one room together just for us.”

Bride’s parents: Simon and Alison Ford

Groom’s parents: Susan and Paul Hall

Bridesmaids: Cindy Prescott, Suzanne Walsh, Kara Wilcock and Niamh Hall

Best man: Ben Higham (Niall’s cousin)

Cake: Steven Peet

Flowers: Heather’s Florist in Whitestake

Bride’s dress: Butterfly Bridal – Lancaster

Suit: Slaters

Honeymoon destination: Caribbean Cruise

Photogragher: Chris Higgins, H2 Photography