YOUR WEDDING: Karl Leyland and Lyanne Gittins

Sparks flew as romance blossomed for couple at a Bonfire Night party.

Lyanne Gittins and Karl Leyland chose the stunning venue of The Villa for their wedding day.

Karl Leyland and Lyanne Gittins

The couple, who live in Leyland, tied the knot at the Wrea Green venue on July 22 before jetting off to Alcudia for their honeymoon.

They have known each other all their lives as their families were friends while the couple were growing up.

But romance blossomed on Bonfire Night in 2009 and from that night on, they just clicked and knew it was meant to be.

Karl, 33, a self employed painter and decorator, proposed to Lyanne while on holiday by the beach, at the very spot where they had stayed for their first holiday together a few years before.

Lyanne, 28, a school admin officer, stayed at Ribby Hall Spa Hotel the night before the wedding with her mum, best friend Sarah McGregor and her aunty Laura Davidson, who was also her hairdresser.

On the morning of the wedding, Lyanne and her bridal party travelled to the venue to get ready and enjoy pre-wedding photos with Blackpopol photographer Ashley Barnard.

She said: “Karl got ready at home with our two-year-old son Reiss and his best men and ushers too.

“They met the family at The Broadfield Arms pub where a coach was waiting to take our guests and I arranged a Hummer limo for Karl, his dad, my dad and his best men and ushers as a little surprise.

“We surprised our guests with a choreographed dance to the song Never Can Tell from the diner scene in Pulp Fiction after our first slow dance.

“The day was so special to me marrying a man I love who is so hard working and the best dad to our son that I could ever wish for.

“It was lovely having all our family and friends to celebrate with us.”

Bride’s parents: Fred Gittins and Angela Bailey and stepdad Ste Bailey.

Groom’s parents: Tricia and Bill Leyland

Best Men: John Bentham and Keith Alty

Chief bridesmaid: Sarah McGregor

Bridesmaids: Amy Crichton, Danielle Gittins (my sister) Chloe Davidson, Cara Dillon and Ashleigh Bibby.

Ushers: Chris Smith, Dave McFarlane and Paul Alty.

Flower girl: S amaani Iqbal.

Page boy: Son Reiss

Cake: Nicky Elliott

Photographer: Ashley Barnard

Venue: The Villa, Wrea Green