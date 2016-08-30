Top Good Food Guide accolade for popular Lancashire pub

A Lancashire pub is celebrating after becoming the only pub in the country to make it into this year’s Good Food Guide top 50 restaurants.

The Freemasons at Wiswell, in the heart of the Ribble Valley, was also the only venue in Lancashire to make it into the coveted list.

The Waitrose Good Food Guide is the UK’s bestselling restaurant guide. Reviewing and writing about restaurants, pubs and cafés since 1951, the guide brings together the best places to eat out around the country.

This is the latest in a long line of accolades achieved by patron Steven Smith and his team, including winning Best Tourism Pub in the Visit Lancashire Awards and Best Tourism Pub in the Visit England Awards, finishing in the top 10 in the Budwar Top 50 Gastropubs and finishing 25 th in Square Meal’s Top 100 UK restaurants.

Delighted Steven said: “It’s been an incredible few years at The Freemasons and we’re delighted to be the number one pub in the Good Food Guide for the third year running. It’s hard enough to win it once but to keep it for successive years takes a lot of hard work, and I’m so proud of the team and all they’ve achieved.

“To be the top pub and the top Lancashire venue in this very prestigious list makes all the hard work worthwhile. We continually strive to get better and better and we’re excited about what the future holds for The Freemasons.”