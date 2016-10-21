TAKEAWAY REVIEW: The Queen Vic Fish and Chips, Moor Lane, Preston

IT’S not often you have to sing for your supper but a chippy tea had me reminiscing about some not so tuneful times.

As a fresh faced fresher, I’d often join my friends on a Saturday night at the pub’s karaoke night. One of us had a superb voice (it wasn’t me) while the rest of us just got up and warbled along for a laugh.

Takeaway review: Queen Vic Fish and Chips, Moor Lane, Preston

Fast forward to the present time and the pub is no more and has now been converted into a fish and chip shop on one side and a takeaway offering pizzas, burgers, fried chicken and the like on the other.

Every time I’ve driven past, I’ve made a mental note that I must try it out - and I finally got around to it and am so glad I did.

Inside, the Queen Vic Fish and Chips is modern and clean and has ample seating for anyone who fancies eating in and the staff were friendly and efficient.

For my husband and I, the natural choice was fish and chips and you could choose between cod or haddock. The fish and chips was reasonably priced at £4.30.

Our daughter chose a meat and potato pie (£1.35) with chips (£1) while our son had chicken nuggets (£2) with chips (£1).

We also ordered a pot of large curry sauce for 80p and had a choice of mild and spicy but decided mild would be better for the children.

The portion sizes were fantastic and not only was the fish huge, the accompanying portion of chips was very generous.

My son was also delighted to receive nine sizeable chicken nuggets and my daughter was happy with her pie with plenty of chips.

As for the taste of the food - well all I can say is we unexpectedly found it was amazing.

This is not something I’d say lightly, but the fish was definitely the tastiest I have ever had from a chippy - and I’ve eaten a lot of fish over the years.

It’s hard to describe how why the batter is so delicious but it seems to have a tasty recipe and it is light and crispy, not greasy at all and has a lovely seasoned flavour with a hint of vinegar.

The fish was cooked to order and was moist with succulent flesh. The massive fish was large and flat ensuring even cooking and was of great quality. The chips too were perfect and very tasty.

Our children enjoyed their choices of pie and chicken nuggets and loved smothering their chips with the flavoursome curry sauce which made a change from the bland gloop served up by some places.

After having such an enjoyable chippy tea, I will definitely be making this a regular port of call for fish and chips.

I just hope every future experience lives up to this one.

Score: 10/10