National Fish and Chips Day is no codswallop

With June 2 being National Fish and Chips day we asked our favourite fryers why the chippy is still the plaice to be.

Whether it’s a hankering for haddock or a craving for cod, it’s set to be a busy one in chip shops across the county.

Andreas Fish and Chips in Penwortham was voted Preston’s best in 2017 by Lancashire Post readers and son of the owner, Evangelos Evangelou, says the day is a great way of continuing a British tradition.

“There’s lots of competition these days from places like Dominoes and Pizza Hut but fish and chips has always been first and foremost,” the chip cook said.

“This day reminds people that it’s part of the national identity. By promoting national fish and chips day, you’re appealing to the traditionalists and it’s not just us that wins it’s chippys everywhere.

“Tomorrow will be very busy just like every Friday is.”

And Stan Watson, owner of Victoria Chippy in Lostock Hall, said: “Fish and chips is part of British life. There aren’t many traditions left in this country but this day represents one of them.”