Crest Nicholson partners with Lancaster University to support bumblebee conservation

Crest Nicholson has become the first UK housebuilder to partner with Lancaster University in supporting the bumblebee population through the installation of BeeBoxes – the world’s first scientifically developed bumblebee nestbox – across show home gardens nationwide.

The innovative BeeBoxes have been developed through years of research by Lancaster University to understand the nesting requirements of bumblebees. They are designed to provide optimal, stable microclimates that encourage bumblebee colonies to nest and thrive, aiding in their conservation.

Each box is 3D printed using sustainable, wood-based material and incorporates cavity wall insulation and drainage to create a healthy, long-lasting environment for bumblebees.

Alongside installing BeeBoxes in all show home gardens, Crest Nicholson will record bumblebee activity, providing valuable data to Lancaster University to support its ongoing research.

Mark Kershaw, Group Head of Sustainability for Crest Nicholson commented:

“This initiative reinforces Crest Nicholson’s commitment to creating great places for customers, communities and the environment, while also contributing to ongoing scientific research and supporting biodiversity in practical and innovative ways.

We look forward to working with the team at Lancaster University to help advance their research and contribute to the conservation of such an important player in our ecosystem."

Dr Philip Donkersley, Senior Research Associate at Lancaster University added:

“Bumblebees are vital pollinators, but their populations are under pressure. The BeeBox provides a stable, scientifically designed habitat that supports their survival. Working with Crest Nicholson to roll these out across show home gardens not only benefits biodiversity but also contributes valuable data to our research into bumblebee conservation.”