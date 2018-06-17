Police in Garstang appealing to unite lost bike with its owner

Lancashire Police are appealing to the general public to unite a road bicycle with its owner.

At 2pm on Sunday afternoon a spokesman for Garstang and Over Wyre Police took to social media saying that “a good quality road bicycle had been left unoccupied outside Garstang Police Station” on the B6430 Moss Lane.

The police officer added that “for obvious reasons” no description of the bike will be released so as to avoid bogus claims of ownership.

They continued: “If you have knowledge of this bike please email me at 2425@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with a description and we’ll see if we can re-unite it with its owner.”