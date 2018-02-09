Garstang's millennium development showing its green shoots

Continued efforts are underway to enhance Garstang’s greenery as increasing sections of the town are taken up by new developments.

Volunteers at Garstang Millennium Green, on land north of Hudson Park and below Wyre Lane, have constructed and filled a new wildlife pond after receiving external funding of £950 from the Lancashire Environment Fund (LEF).

The pond filled up with water from the River Wyre.

Last Saturday (February 3) saw the project come to life after personnel from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service descended on the green armed with pumping equipment and 125 metres of hose to pump water across fields from the River Wyre to the pond.

Stuart Sim, organiser of work team at the Millennium Green, said: “We had an idea for the pond and looked for ways to fund it and saw that the Lancashire Environment fund had a small grant scheme which suited us perfectly.”

There was no cost for the fire service or Garstang Millennium Green, with the firefighters using the activity as an opportunity as an additional weekly drill for members who had missed the drill to catch up.

Watch manager at Garstang Fire Station, Chris Horner, said: “We always try to help out in the community in ways like this.

Firefighters from Garstang turned up to fill the pond.

“I sent a message to my crew and they were up for it, with for of us turning up to help out.

“We were called out to a job during the exercise but returned quickly with it being a false alarm.

“It will be good for the town and a great social hub once up and running.”

Work has continued on the green since the weekend, with Stuart and volunteers turning up in the snow on Tuesday (February 6) to put together the finishing touches.

Stuart said: “We’ve been working on it with the fire service and Wyre Forest Rangers, filling the pond and then landscaping and tidying up the surrounding area.”

“We need to create as much habitat as possible to get some creatures, such as frogs and newts, attracted to the pond area.”

Stuart, 72, added: “We want to bring more biodiversity to the green and there be more for families and children to see on days out.

“The green is three and a half hectares in size with two kilometres of pathways. Come spring, the pond will be a really great addition to this.”