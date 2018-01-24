A new site for Wyre funfair travellers could be on its way to Garstang

A new multi-plot caravan site for members of the travelling funfair industry has been earmarked for land north of Garstang.

Plans submitted to Wyre Council detail how a 2.43-hectare green field site behind the Conway bungalow in Lancaster Road, Cabus, could be transformed into a site for 18 caravan plots, three transit pitches, and a family caravan area.

Travelling fair on Dunolllie Farm, Kepple Lane.

As well as the caravan plots, a steel-framed building for repair and storage of fairground rides has been tabled alongside an area to store touring caravans and an area for vehicles, fairground rides and other equipment.

The application has been tabled by Stanley and Jonathan Cubbins of Garstang, who, according to planning agents at McAteer Associates Ltd, “already have a site on Kepple Lane and are looking to move to Lancaster Road”.

The existing site that the Cubbins reside at is Utopia Park in Kepple Lane, which has been home to the Cubbins Funfair equipment and staff – when not on the road – for the past decade. The popular funfair regularly tours the North West as part of Lancashire’s funfair circuit.

The Lancaster Road site has faced opposition from Winmarleigh Parish Council who object on the basis that “the proposal does not fit the site, is not appropriate for the area and impacts visual amenity”.

The Cubbins site in Kepple Lane.

In a letter to the borough council, they add that “there are issues with access and the impediment of traffic flow”.

In a document to Wyre Council, agents McAteer Associates write that “its design is similar to many of the agricultural buildings in the area and will be in keeping with the character of the area”, using the “sloping nature” of the site to help screen the caravan plots.

The new site has been earmarked by Wyre Council in its 2017 Draft Local Plan as a potential new location for the travelling show people after recognising the need to find a new 20 plot site by 2031 – with the travelling show people on the Kepple Lane site living there unauthorised since 2015.

A spokesman for Wyre Council said that they "acknowledge the need to designate land for a permanent site for travelling show people" and "are proposing to designate the site which is currently subject to a planning application".

The Lancaster Road site.

Cabus Parish Council met to discuss the application on January 15, and while an official response has yet to be filed, the feeling was one of skepticism.

Council clerk Louise Banton said that “Cabus Parish Council did raise a number of concerns with the application on the back of similar concerns raised in the Draft Wyre Local Plan in September 2017”, where they noted that the site was an “inappropriate location”.

One local resident contacted the Courier over their concerns for the site.

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “A few residents have raised concerned at how the site will affect house prices in the area, as well as housing and car insurance prices.”

The Cubbins family and Cubbins Funfair were contacted by the Courier but no-one was available for comment.

