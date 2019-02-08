'Be vigilant' says police after spate of shed and garage break-ins on the Fylde

Have your say

Police on the Fylde Coast are warning residents to be vigilant following a spate of break-ins.

Officers have revealed that two properties in Warton were targeted yesterday evening and in the early hours of this morning.

And offenders have been targeted sheds and garages lacking proper security, rather than people's homes.

A police spokesman said: "Offenders appear to be selecting those sheds/garages with insecurities so we ask you to please check your properties making sure robust locks are fitted."

Residents wanting to report suspicious behaviour can contact Lancashire Police by calling 101.