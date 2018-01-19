Waltonfest is set to come back 'bigger and better' than before

A South Ribble music festival is following up on last year’s successes by returning to entertain crowds for a second time.

Waltonfest is rocking up to Walton-le-Dale Primary School in Severn Drive to wow festival goers and raise some necessary cash at the same time.

2017's crowds. Photo: Mik Connor Photography.

The festival is raising ‘much-needed’ funds for the primary school, which includes the community swimming pool that school children up to Year Three use for their swimming lessons. A total refurbishment of the pool is needed, costing in the area of £100,000.

Abbie Middleton, chair of the school’s parent teacher association (PTA), said: “The idea came up last year when we found out that a member of the PTA, Robert Taylor, was a George Michael tribute act.

“We thought a festival along these lines would be a great way to raise some extra funds for the school.”

Festival-goers have already called for tributes to Take That, George Michael, and Little Mix on the festival’s Facebook page, with Robbie Williams tribute act Dean T Betton already signing up to the day.

Robert Taylor performs as George Michael. Photo: Mik Connor Photography.

Last year’s festival took place in July last year, also at the primary school, raising more than £2,000 to help the school fund extra trips, class equipment and pool maintenance.

Abbie said: “Last year we had more than 450 people, a number we want to double to around 900 – something the school grounds gives us scope for.

“As a PTA we contribute to lots of things in the school so the more people the better. We want this year to be bigger and better.”

As well as music there will be a range of food stalls, a beer tent, and family entertainment such as a giant inflatable slide and bouncy castle.

Refreshments will be on site to accompany the festival, which is raising money for the school and its community swimming pool.

Other confirmed acts for 2018 include tribute acts to George Michael, Wham!, Rag’n’Bone and Little Mix.

Waltonfest is set to return on Saturday, June 30, from 1:30pm, with the first act starting at 2pm and the last finishing at 7:30pm.

Abbie said: “This year Waltonfest18 is going bigger! More ticket availability, more acts, more venders!"

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children and free for infants.