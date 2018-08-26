Park and Ride prices at Walton-le-Dale increase today

Have your say

Prices on Walton-le-Dale's Park and Ride go up today.

The bus service offering a lift into Preston City Centre is based behind the Capitol Centre at Walton-Le-Dale.

Here's a list of fares which are going up today:

- The adult return ticket will be priced at £1.60, up from £1.50.

- The adult weekly return goes up to £6.50, up from £6.

- The child return now costs 80p, up from 75p.

- The family return, up to two adults travelling together with up to three children, costs £3.20, up from £3.

- The group return ticket, up to four people travelling together, costs £4.30, up from £4.

For more see www.lancashire.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/public-transport/park-and-ride/preston-walton-le-dale-park-and-ride/