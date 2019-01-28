‘Sudden death’ of Penwortham man is not suspicious

Have your say

A ‘sudden death’ of a man in Penwortham is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Police were investigating the death of the man at a house in Meadow Bank on Saturday, January 26.

Residents in the area told the Post that they had seen emergency services - including police vehicles and ambulances - and police forensic officers at the house

Door to door inquiries were also taking place.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said on Saturday: "We are investigating a sudden death.

“There's a male with some injuries we think might be natural causes."

Another spokesman from the force confirmed today that the ‘death is non suspicious’.