‘Sudden death’ of Penwortham man is not suspicious

A ‘sudden death’ of a man in Penwortham is not being treated as suspicious by police.
Police were investigating the death of the man at a house in Meadow Bank on Saturday, January 26.
Residents in the area told the Post that they had seen emergency services - including police vehicles and ambulances - and police forensic officers at the house
Door to door inquiries were also taking place.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said on Saturday: "We are investigating a sudden death.
“There's a male with some injuries we think might be natural causes."
Another spokesman from the force confirmed today that the ‘death is non suspicious’.