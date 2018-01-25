Penwortham Bypass work starts on roundabout site

Commuters hoping to see an end to nightmare journeys through South Ribble and Preston are facing ongoing delays as work to add lanes to a key roundabout on the Penwortham Bypass take place.

Work currently taking place on the A582 Golden Way roundabout, near the Booths supermarket, has seen traffic crawl.

How the bypass will connect to the roundabout.

The highway on the roundabout has gone down to one lane as Lancashire County Council reduces the size of the centre of the roundabout to accommodate additional lanes.

The south east of the roundabout is where the bypass will connect to once completed.

A spokesman from the county council said: “This work is part of the construction of the Penwortham Bypass and related changes to the roundabout itself.

“Safety barriers have been put in place to carry out this work, and while there is no lane closure in effect, this may affect people’s journeys in this area due to a narrower carriageway.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and ask people to bear with us while this major work is carried out to significantly increase capacity along the A582.”

It is predicted the new route will carry around 22,000 vehicles on a daily basis and reduce traffic on the neighbouring roads including Liverpool Road, Pope Lane, and Lindle Lane by 70 per cent.

Earlier this month County Council leader Coun Geoff Driver said: “It’s been a long time coming and we’re absolutely delighted we’ve been able to do it as part of the City Deal. It’s another milestone.”