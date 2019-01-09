Penwortham Bypass: what's happened a year on from the start of work?

What’s happening?

To mark the first anniversary since construction work began on Penwortham Bypass, it has been announced that key parts of the work have been completed.

Construction workers on Penwortham Bypass (January 2019)

What’s the background?

The bypass, which is costing £17.5m and set to open in 2020, has been a long-held dream for more than 40 years to relieve congestion along Liverpool Road, Penwortham.

The route will be from Howick playing fields to the Broad Oak roundabout.

What’s new?

The main carriageway has been constructed, a V channel drainage system has been installed and new footways have been constructed.

Work has been completed on the Broad Oak and Golden Way roundabouts to widen the carriageways and change the layouts. New playing fields have been created for All Hallows School, which have new Weldmesh fencing.

What’s next?

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: “We are currently installing the acoustic fencing along Golden Way, this fencing will absorb any noise created which will reduce the impact on nearby residents and businesses.”

The sub-contractor has now finished laying the tarmac surfacing, which meant that the majority of the site was water tight in time for the festive season. The sub-contractor will be returning later in 2019 to lay the remaining tarmac at the junction with the A59.