Overnight road closures set to disrupt journeys through Penwortham

Journeys in the Penwortham area will be affected by overnight road closures later this month on the A582.

The Broad Oak roundabout on Golden Way will be closed for resurfacing.

How Penwortham Bypass will look once completed

This is one of the final stages of improvement work at this junction, as part of the construction of the Penwortham Bypass.

The work will involve night time road closures for resurfacing between 7pm and 6am, from Sunday, September 23 to Friday, October 12. It will affect Golden Way in both directions, from its junctions with Cop Lane and Pope Lane.

Diversion routes will be signed for through and local traffic. No access will be possible onto Bank Top Road or Millbrook Way directly from the roundabout during this work.

The resurfacing work is being carried out by Lancashire County Council, who are also building the new bypass.

County Councillor Keith Iddon (pictured)said: “This resurfacing is a major milestone in our improvement work at this junction, and shows that our overall work on the Penwortham Bypass is going well.

“The work at the roundabout so far has mainly focused on improving pedestrian facilities, creating more space for vehicles and widening approaches to the roundabout.

“We apologise in advance for any disruption that this work could cause to your journeys. We aim to lift the closures as soon as we can, once this resurfacing has been done.”

The junction improvements at this roundabout will connect to the new bypass, as well as adding capacity along the A582, reducing delays on this key route in and out of Preston and across South Ribble.