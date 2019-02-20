New pint-sized pub and cafe to open in Penwortham

Have your say

A new café and micropub is set to open in time for St Patrick’s weekend in Penwortham.

“Everyone’s talking about it”, said owner Andy Dickinson, who is launching Barrel and Bean with a business partner at 110 Leyland Road.

Andy, from Lostock Hall – a self-confessed lover of food and drink – decided to embark on the venture when his business partner closed Serenni & Co – a beauty and tanning bar – at the premises.

He said: “We had the building, so we decided to go for it.

“I’d been looking around myself, so it made sense and the location is perfect. There’s nothing else like it around.”

Andy, an electrician by trade, has completed all of the work inside himself.

There is a rustic, industrial look, with copper, burnt wood and even artificial grass in the seating area.

Andy added: “We’ve really worked to people’s comments. It’s all been done properly, because it’s all about quality for us.

“We’ve even got an all-singing, all-dancing draft system to make sure that every pint is the same quality and hasn’t been sat in the pipes for hours.”

Barrel and Bean will serve a range of beers and spirits as well as coffees, soft drinks, cakes, ice creams and light bites. At the weekend, there are plans for afternoon teas.

The premises is licensed for 59 people.

The grand opening, featuring live music, is scheduled for March 15, to coincide with St Patrick’s Day on March 17.