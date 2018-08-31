Lancashire County Council to host Penwortham Bypass drop-in sessions over rat-run concerns

Residents will be asked for their ideas on how to stop Penwortham Bypass causing a rat-run through the town.

The dual carriageway, which will open in January 2020, is aimed at relieving traffic in Liverpool Road.

But there have long been fears motorists will continue to use the A59 instead of taking the diversion at Howick towards the Broad Oak roundabout.

Now Lancashire County Council is hosting drop-in sessions to find out what traffic calming measures the public wants, as well as how to improve the district centre.

Phill Wilson, project manager for the scheme, said: “We’re holding these sessions to listen and understand people’s comments about Penwortham town centre, find out about current issues and look at how we could improve the centre with measures to help and encourage people to cycle, walk and use public transport.”

Events will be held at Penwortham Youth and Community Centre in Priory Lane on September 26 from 1pm to 8pm and September 29 from 10am to 4pm. Alternatively, emailed: citydeal@lancashire.gov.uk.