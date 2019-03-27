Hooray for Tap and Vine mircopub in Penwortham as it is named CAMRA Central Lancashire ‘Pub of the Season’

Micropub the Tap and Vine in Penwortham is to be named the CAMRA Central Lancashire ‘Pub of the Season’ for Spring 2019.

The pub in Liverpool Road has only been open for a year and is owned and run by Debbie and Jason Colles, neither of whom had previously been involved in the pub trade.

Gordon Small from CAMRA said: “The Tap and Vine is a quiet micropub which since opening has been successful in attracting a good mix of customers of all ages.

“The main room has the bar to the right with surrounding seating and standing areas, while to the rear there is a more secluded room with seating.

“Perhaps a little tongue in cheek, the Liverpool Road area of Penwortham has been described as the ‘new Lytham’, and it has certainly changed quite a lot in recent years with the appearance of a growing number of upmarket coffee shops and eating establishments.

“The Tap and Vine has contributed much in making the area more appealing, and has given local real ale drinkers a more intimate option in contrast to the already popular Fleece Inn just up the road.”

The Tap and Vine will be awarded with the Spring 2019 Pub of the Season certificate on, March 28, with the presentation of taking place at about 9pm.