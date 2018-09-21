What is the latest on the Penwortham Bypass?

Why are there roadworks at the Broak Oak roundabout?

Golden Way in Penwortham to shut overnight for two weeks

Part of the bypass being constructed by Lancashire County Council, as part of the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

How is progress?

Construction is now well underway and improvements will also be made along the A59 corridor including in the centre of Penwortham. This includes measures to take advantage of the reduced traffic along the A59, and encourage use of the new road, which is scheduled to open in 2020.

What else can we expect?

The Broad Oak roundabout on Golden Way will be closed for resurfacing between 7pm and 6am, from tomorrow, September 23 to October 12.

Can I still give my opinion about future plans?

Developers want to know what people think about how to improve cycling, walking and public transport in the area. Drop-in events will be held at Penwortham Youth and Community Centre on Priory Lane on September 26, from 1pm to 8pm and September 29, from 10am to 4pm.

What is the ultimate goal of the project?

To reduce traffic levels.