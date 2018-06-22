Magical Longton fundraiser for Elaine's Russion mission

Friends of a Longton mum, on a mission to help fund pioneering treatment for her multiple sclerosis, had a few tricks up their sleeves for their latest fundraising extravaganza.

Entertainers put on quite the show for a packed out audience at Longton VM for a glittering variety show. The magical night raised £1437 for the ‘Help Elaine beat MS’ appeal.

Guitarist and vocalist Simon Lee performing at Longton VM

Launched earlier this year, supporters from Longton village mounted a fundraising campaign for their friend and neighbour Elaine Dalgliesh, 50, who was diagnosed with MS four years ago.

The mum of two has been offered a glimmer of hope to help slow down or even reverse the debilitating condition through experimental stem cell treatment in Russia.

Her trip, planned for September, is expected to cost around £40,000.

Elaine’s friend Emma Sumner who has been helping organise the series of events with Mckenzie Young said: “The entertainment night was fantastic and the variety of entertainment and hotpot went down a treat. “The evening managed to raise a fantastic £1437.40 to help Elaine beat MS! Thank you so much to all those who helped us hold the event

Magic show with Paul Scoop

“Elaine’s fundraising total now stands at £31,000. She only has another £9,000 to raise but we know that this is going to be the hardest part now that she is getting closer to the target.

“We need all of the support that we can get now at this stage!

On the night, guests enjoyed a magic show with Paul Scoop, and live music with John Kenny and the Lazy Angels and guitarist Simon Lee.

Emma added: “The magician went down really well and the games we organised became quite competitive to win the bottle of gin!”

The next event is on June 30 with another entertainment evening, organised by Tom Banks of Grange Lane Garage, Van & Wagon Hire at Guild Farm House. Tickets are £10 and are available from Karen at Grange Lane Garage on 01772 611210.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be split with Elaine’s appeal and fellow villager Rob Howard who fighting a Grade 4 Glioblastoma Brain Tumour and is trying to raise £50,000.

On July 22 there will be a Superhero Sponsored Walk organised by Emma and McKenzie. People need to register for the event by contacting Emma on 07960897715, £2 to enter and everybody will receive a sponsor form). The walk is six miles around Longton, fancy dress optional as Superhero’s.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Lee Woolfall.

John Kenny and the Lazy Angels

Martin Swarbrick and The Croft Bakery sponsored the event with their super tasty hotpot and butter pie. Guests tuck in