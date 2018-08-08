Kitchen blaze in Lostock Hall

Have your say

Firefighters battled a kitchen fire in Lostock Hall.

There were no injuries reported at the blaze in Glendale Avenue.

A spokesman from Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “Three fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham were called to a fire involving a kitchen on Glendale Avenue, Lostock Hall.

“Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the fire.

“No injuries were reported.”

Three engines were called to the site this afternoon just after 4pm.