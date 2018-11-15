Delight over proposal to lower speeds along Hutton 'rat run'

Highways chiefs are looking to reduce speed in a well-known ‘rat run’ after safety concerns from residents.

Lancashire County Council is proposing to reduce the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph on the section of Lindle Lane in Hutton from its junction with the A59 to east of Ashbridge Independent School and Nursery.

Proposals are to lower the speed limit on Lindle Lane from the A59 to an area around Blackhurst Avenue



Councillor Tom Hastewell, chairman of Hutton Parish Council, said: “You have to wonder why the 30mph zone is only a short stretch to Blackhurst Avenue, when this is the only section with a footpath.”

A LCC spokeman said: “We carried out a review of the speed limit after concerns were raised by a member of the public, and considered that a 30mph speed limit would be more appropriate on this section given the presence of the school and the changing nature of the area. However 40mph is an appropriate speed limit for the rest of Lindle Lane as it is a semi-rural road.”

Staff at Ashbridge say they are “delighted” by the plans.

A spokesman said: “This will improve safety for children who are walking to school as well as those arriving by car.

“The 30 mph limit will also reduce road noise, providing a calmer environment for the children when they are learning and playing on the field or in our woodland areas. I am certain our parents will also welcome the reduced speed limit as it will improve safety for them as they enter and leave our site.”

The proposal will be advertised for public consultation next year.