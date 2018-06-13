Councillor's anger over "heartless" vandalism at Lostock Hall butterfly art display

A South Ribble councillor has hit out at vandalism that has plagued a borough park’s poignant arts project.

Coun for Farington East, Paul Wharton, has spoke of his disgust at what he described as “heartless vandalism” in St Catherine’s Park where vandals have targeted the park’s art project, in particular the 250 handmade butterflies.

As a result the council has taken the decision to step in and remove what remains of the butterflies from the main area of the park to avoid further damage.

Coun Wharton, pictured, who is the council’s Member Champion for Streetscene and Neighbourhood Improvements, said: “It’s the second time this has happened so we had to do something.

“The butterflies are in memory of loved ones and people that have died. They’ve now been smashed up and destroyed. Shame on those who have done it.

“If anyone has any information please inform South Ribble Police on 101.”

Coun Paul Wharton.

The butterfly display was handcrafted by Lostock Hall Academy students and stretches from the grounds of St Catherine’s Hospice to the new South Ribble war memorial.

Coun Wharton explained that there is no intention to bring the display back to the park at the moment.

He added: “I do hope we will put something in place going forward. It’s an area of peace and quiet but things like this are just horrendous.

“The butterflies are on metal poles so we can’t just leave them lying about; it’s not safe.”

