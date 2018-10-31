'Small encampment' of Travellers on private land in Bamber Bridge has moved on

The 'small encampment' of Travellers in South Ribble has moved on, the local authority has confirmed.

South Ribble Council was informed about a small group of four caravans and vehicles parked on private land in Club Street at 6am yesterday.

They said that the owner of the land was aware and taking steps to remove them, with them expected to have gone by the end of Tuesday.

In an update at 11.45am today, the council said: "The travellers have moved on" and "the owners of the land have secured the site".