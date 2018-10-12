Project update: Work finally starts on traffic-busting exit at Bamber Bridge supermarket

What’s happening?

Work on a congestion-busting supermarket exit has finally begun at Sainsbury’s in Bamber Bridge.

Just weeks after bosses at the store in Cuerden Way told the Lancashire Post there were no plans to start work on the scheme at the store, workmen are now on site and groundwork is well underway.

Permission for the exit onto Lostock Lane was first granted by South Ribble Council two years ago and would have expired in November 2019.

Why is is needed?

When finished, the new exit mean that traffic will be able to use a left-only exit onto Lostock Lane, taking pressure off the junction of Cuerden Way and Lostock Lane.

At the time of gaining planning permission, supermarket bosses said the new exit would also aid bus services which currently serve the bus stop on Cuerden Way.

Customers have also complained about gridlock on the supermarket car park at busy times, requiring workers in high-visibility jackets to direct traffic.

What do they say?

The news has been welcomed by Bamber Bridge councillor Paul Foster, who was “appalled” at the near two-year delay, saying Sainsbury’s were “making a huge error of judgement” by delaying the work.

Yesterday he said: “It’s great news, as a council we’re chuffed that this work has started. It’s been needed for a long time because that car park is a nightmare. You get hundreds of stationary cars pumping out fumes, and tackling air pollution is an absolute priority.”

When will it be finished?

Sainsbury’s have declined to comment on the work or give any idea of how long it would be until the junction is in use. However, a sign on railings states the work is being carried out by Carey’s Civil Engineering and is set to be completed in November.