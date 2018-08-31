Project update: Sainsbury's urged to start work on new exit to relieve congestion in Bamber Bridge

Have your say

What are the plans?

Two years ago, bosses at Sainsbury’s applied for permission to build a new exit from their store in Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge.

An aerial shot of Sainsbury's, showing the junction of Lostock Lane and Cuerden Way



The scheme - approved by South Ribble Council - involved a left-only exit onto Lostock Lane, and reconfiguration of the car park.

Why is it needed?

The new exit was to help stop grid-locking problems on the supermarket carpark, and the junction of Cuerden Way and Lostock Lane.



Supermarket chiefs said the exit would also aid bus services which currently serve the bus stop on Cuerden Way.

What is happening?

Since the application was passed in November 2016, no work has been carried out.



A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: “There are no confirmed timings for when the work will take place.”



The permission will expire after three years.



What do they say?



Bamber Bridge Councillor Paul Foster said he was “appalled” at the delay.



He said: “It’s an absolute nightmare there. To me, Sainsbury’s are making a huge error of judgement because it’s taking twice as long to get out as it does to do your shopping.



“We also have hundreds of stationary cars pumping out fumes when tackling air pollution is an absolute priority.



“Sainsbury’s need to sort this out, or we will make them.”