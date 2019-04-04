The Hob Inn in Bamber Bridge

PICTURES: Brand new roof for Bamber Bridge's historic Hob Inn after fire

One of Lancashire’s oldest pubs is getting a new hairdo six months after its historic thatched roof was damaged in a blaze.

Experts have been called in by the owners of Ye Olde Hob Inn at Bamber Bridge to re-thatch the 400-year-old building and make it look as good as new.

The Grade II Listed pub was built around 1616
It was closed indefinitely after the fire in late September last year
The blaze broke out in a chimney and spread to part of the thatch
More than 30 firefighters spent three hours at the scene
