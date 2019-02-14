Morrisons supermarket in Bamber Bridge in censorship row after copies of the Lancashire Post are hidden after food safety allegation front page

Morrisons in Bamber Bridge has taken copies of the Lancashire Post off the shelves after a front page story about food safety allegations at the Preston store.

The article, about the store in Riversway, related to the firm's appearance in court yesterday, where it was faced with accusations of having food on the shelves past its use by date - including a pork, stuffing and apple sauce sandwich, mushroom pate, sushi, a Greek yoghurt, Sweet Chilli Turkey Pieces and white chocolate flavoured milk.

Morrisons deny the allegations.

Read more at: http://https://www.lep.co.uk/news/crime/morrisons-supermarket-firm-denies-selling-several-food-items-past-use-by-date-at-preston-docks-store-1-9593452

Frank Wearden, 80, went to Morrison's in Bamber Bridge this morning, to discover empty shelves where the Post should be.

He said: "I got the Express, but there was no sign of the Post.

"I went to the little counter where they sell small items such as cigarettes and the lady there said the manager had told them to hide.

"She pulled one out to show me why, and I saw the headline.

"It's amusing, but it stands out a mile for me.

"If they're hiding them, they're not going to sell them, so they may as well bin them."

A spokesman for the shop said: "The store manager decided to take them off sale because of what's on the front page.

"She has raised it with head office to see what we will be doing with them."

The Riversway store, which the story is about, is still selling copies of the paper.

Other places to buy copies of the Post nearby include:

Premier convenience - 320 Station Road

Spar - 135 Station Road

A&P Convenience - 5 Station Road

Sainsbury's - Cuerden Way