Ice and snow warning after crash closes M6

Two lanes of the M6 were closed for a number of hours following an accident in wintry conditions.

A car collided with the central reservation close to junction 29 at Bamber Bridge on Saturday (December 9).

Two lanes of the southbound carriageway were closed from around 9.45am until just after 11am as emergency crews cleared debris from the road.

There were no serious injuries, police said, but delays were reported and traffic had to be diverted off at J30 down the M61. Motorists reported queuing traffic all the way to Lancaster.

In a tweet to followers, NW Motorway Police urged drivers to be careful in the wintry conditions.

They said: "Please drive to the conditions... Slow down, extend following distance, use dipped headlights and be very careful on snow covered lanes."

Highways England took to social media to warn of poor visibility in the area due to falling snow and urged drivers to stay safe.

