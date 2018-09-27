Fire-hit Ye Old Hob Inn in Bamber Bridge locks doors for repairs

Have your say

An historic Lancashire pub will be closed indefinitely after the huge fire which damaged parts of the building.

Owners of Ye Old Hob Inn in Bamber Bridge say Wednesday’s blaze started in the chimney.

At least 30 firefighters tackled the fire at the 400-year-old listed building for almost three hours to get the flames under control.

A spokesperson from Star Pubs and Bars told the Post: “There was a chimney fire in the chimney of Ye Old Hob Inn on Wednesday afternoon.

“The pub was very quiet at the time and was quickly evacuated. Nobody was injured.

“The fire service was on site quickly and contained the fire.

“The pub is both fire and water damaged including an area of the thatched roof.

“Ye Old Hob is now closed and has been secured.

“ We’re unable to say when it will reopen until the extent of the damage and likely repair time is known but hope to keep the closure time to a minimum.

“We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the emergency services.”

The drama happened at around 3.45pm when smoke was seen coming from the roof of the picturesque pub in Church Road, off Station Road.

Crews used special “fog spikes” to punch holes in the thatch and inject a water mist to halt the spread of the fire.

They also removed some layers of thatching to make sure the blaze was extinguished.

Traffic had to be diverted away from the scene as the rush hour was beginning.

And many residents came out to watch in horror as the drama unfolded. Eye witness Dave Bennion, praised the swift action of fire crews saying: “If they hadn’t got there so quickly and worked as hard as they did, the whole pub could have gone up.”